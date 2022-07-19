Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) PT at $31.50

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.11.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Wedbush lowered their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Snap Trading Up 2.0 %
Snap stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $83.34.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,469,328 shares of company stock valued at $41,034,563 in the last 90 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Snap by 581.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Snap by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Snap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 830,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
