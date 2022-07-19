Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.42.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $180.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $1,656,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $5,647,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.