JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Masco (NYSE:MAS) Target Price to $54.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Masco by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.