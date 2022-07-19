Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

FBHS opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

