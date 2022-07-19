UBS Group Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $20.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KSS. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

