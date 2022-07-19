Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.78.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $18.47 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,727 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 19.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 28.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

