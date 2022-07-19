Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.94.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.36 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,139 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.