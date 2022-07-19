Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

