Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $40.50 at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $40.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.7 %

INVH opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after buying an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.