Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $287.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ODFL. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $261.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.44. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

