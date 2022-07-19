Morgan Stanley Cuts Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $57.50

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Regency Centers by 31.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Regency Centers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $3,490,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $7,899,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

