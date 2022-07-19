Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $85.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.63.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $79.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.75. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

