Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.94.

Torrid Stock Performance

NYSE CURV opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.42 million and a P/E ratio of -26.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. Torrid has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Torrid during the first quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Torrid by 34.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Torrid during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

