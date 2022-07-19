Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Cowen

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Grupo Santander raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 106 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.13 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

