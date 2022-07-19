Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Cowen

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Grupo Santander raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 106 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.58.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.13 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.
