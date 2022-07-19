Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

