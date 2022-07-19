Raymond James Trims MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price to $493.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $529.71.

NYSE MSCI opened at $412.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 77,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

