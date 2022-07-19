NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $156.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.30.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

