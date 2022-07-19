Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.33.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Insperity by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

