OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target Cut to $5.00

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
OPFI opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. OppFi has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $11.10.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.55 million. On average, analysts expect that OppFi will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in OppFi by 14.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
