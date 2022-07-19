OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target Cut to $5.00

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

OppFi Stock Performance

OPFI opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. OppFi has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.55 million. On average, analysts expect that OppFi will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OppFi

Institutional Trading of OppFi

In other news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 13,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $48,062.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,236.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,307.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,285.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 13,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $48,062.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,236.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 157,712 shares of company stock worth $495,254. Company insiders own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in OppFi by 14.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

