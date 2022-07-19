JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target to $19.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

PGT Innovations Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.12. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $3,965,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 112,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

