UBS Group Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $84.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PVH. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.57.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. PVH has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 2,820.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

