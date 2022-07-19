Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Barclays

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.90.
Regency Centers Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of REG opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $78.78.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
