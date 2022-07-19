UBS Group Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $129.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $86.54 and a 12 month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,934 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,147 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $40,466,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $37,666,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,909,000 after acquiring an additional 317,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

