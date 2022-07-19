ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Cut to $25.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ONON has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.45.

ON Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. ON has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter worth $142,069,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in ON by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ON by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at $100,520,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

