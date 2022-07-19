Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $40.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.18.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.