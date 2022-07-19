UFP Industries (UFPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UFPI opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,474 shares of company stock worth $3,301,880 over the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

