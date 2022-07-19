Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.