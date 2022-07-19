Seagate Technology (STX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 guidance at $1.70-2.10 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

