TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $45.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.48 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRST opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $595.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.94. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, General Counsel Michael James Hall acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,270.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,705 shares of company stock valued at $53,084. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 109,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRST. TheStreet downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

