Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.1 %

SKX stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.