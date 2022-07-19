Morgan Stanley Lowers Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $133.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.80. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

