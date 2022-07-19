RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Trading Down 1.4 %

RLI opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.44. RLI has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,822,000 after acquiring an additional 28,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RLI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,055,000 after buying an additional 45,324 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.