Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.53.
Carrier Global Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Carrier Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.