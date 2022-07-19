IQVIA (IQV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. IQVIA has set its Q2 guidance at $2.35-2.42 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $9.95-10.25 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IQVIA stock opened at $212.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.00. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

