Reviewing 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) and Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) and Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 374Water and Alstom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $50,000.00 5,168.58 -$3.16 million N/A N/A Alstom $17.98 billion 0.51 -$675.41 million N/A N/A

374Water has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alstom.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Alstom 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 374Water and Alstom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

374Water has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alstom has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 374Water and Alstom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -1,236.83% -40.74% -39.45% Alstom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alstom beats 374Water on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling. It also provides tram, metro, and main line systems; and tracklaying and track solutions, catenary free and ground feeding solutions, electrification solutions, and electromechanical equipment. In addition, the company provides maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors and generators, switchgears, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, brake friction, components propulsion, train control and information systems, and dispen dampers. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Saint-Ouen, France.

