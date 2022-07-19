American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at UBS Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.54.

NYSE:AEO opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,225. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $7,324,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 56.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 294,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105,946 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

