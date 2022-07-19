UBS Group Trims Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Target Price to $80.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.50.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Up 4.9 %

BOOT opened at $68.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.39. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $63.56 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $24,268,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.