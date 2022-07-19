Morgan Stanley Lowers Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $272.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $272.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.55. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.