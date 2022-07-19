Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.99. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

