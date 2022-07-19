Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

BSX stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

