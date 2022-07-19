American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $37.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.22.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

