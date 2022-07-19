Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Price Target at $35.44

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. CL King reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of WWW stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,939,000 after buying an additional 969,207 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,010,000 after buying an additional 316,813 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,874,000 after buying an additional 309,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

