Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $54.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Open Text Stock Up 1.9 %

OTEX stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Open Text by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Open Text by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 37,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Open Text by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Open Text by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

