Comparing Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) & Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Root and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -137.46% -82.88% -33.22% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Root and Deep Yellow’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million 0.76 -$521.10 million ($1.99) -0.52 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Deep Yellow has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Root.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Root and Deep Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 2 0 2.10 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

Root currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 373.98%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Root has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Root beats Deep Yellow on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited, was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

