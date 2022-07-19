Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Up 54.4% in June

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Tokio Marine Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TKOMY opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.42. Tokio Marine has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.23%. Analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

