Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $54.34 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

