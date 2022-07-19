Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target at $143.13

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

