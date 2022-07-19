Financial Survey: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenidge Generation and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 259.71%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than BIT Mining.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A BIT Mining -3.86% -19.73% -13.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.33 -$44.48 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.04 -$60.52 million ($0.94) -0.73

Greenidge Generation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About BIT Mining

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

