Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Short Interest Update

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,400 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 1,458,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,937.0 days.
Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance
Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Cleanaway Waste Management has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.36.
About Cleanaway Waste Management
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cleanaway Waste Management (TSPCF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.