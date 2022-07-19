Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Short Interest Update

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,400 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 1,458,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,937.0 days.

Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Cleanaway Waste Management has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.36.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

