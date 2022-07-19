Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives $812.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $812.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANDY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Pandora A/S Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $857.88 million during the quarter.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

